Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

