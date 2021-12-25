C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.85

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.85 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 227 ($3.00). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 231.20 ($3.05), with a volume of 82,192 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 299 ($3.95) to GBX 292 ($3.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £908.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

