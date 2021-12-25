CCUniverse Hits Market Cap of $10,143.66 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,143.66 and approximately $22.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 308.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.