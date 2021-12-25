Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

