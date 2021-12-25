Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

