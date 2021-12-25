Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

