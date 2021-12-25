Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Hits $953,901.36

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $190.23 or 0.00375091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $953,901.36 and $30,257.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

