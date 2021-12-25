Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 252,211 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cerus worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 657,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cerus by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

