ChainX (PCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $25.68 million and $1.44 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,949,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

