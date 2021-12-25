Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Critical Review

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and CNX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.35 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.22

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

