Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

