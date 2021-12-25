Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

