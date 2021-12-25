Chia Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $101.78 or 0.00201358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $270.74 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,660,006 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.