Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.88.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

