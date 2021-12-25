Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ciena reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE CIEN opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

