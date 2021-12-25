Cipher Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Cipher has a market cap of $39,230.43 and $262.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 54.5% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00385900 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008926 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.29 or 0.01259625 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

