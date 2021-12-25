Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head-To-Head Survey

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.59 $1.06 billion $4.98 9.36 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 9.68 $59.54 million $3.73 22.43

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 4 11 0 2.73 Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $93.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 31.99% 10.99% 1.24% Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

