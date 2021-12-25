Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $32.76 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $73,871.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

