Civitas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $193.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $107,131.07 and approximately $193.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,395,920 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

