Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

