ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.38. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 104,063 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

