ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.38. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 104,063 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
