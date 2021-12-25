CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $887.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,740,043 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

