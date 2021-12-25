CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $280.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,739,875 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.