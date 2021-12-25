Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post sales of $83.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.23 million and the highest is $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

