Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.67

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.15. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 601,222 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

