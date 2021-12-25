Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 241,366 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 6.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $514,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

