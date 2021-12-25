Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 245,430 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $166,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

