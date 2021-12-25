Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.