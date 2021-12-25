Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $160,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

