Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.14 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

