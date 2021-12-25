Comparing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.97 $1.24 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.91 $60.12 million $5.99 14.52

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

