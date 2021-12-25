Comparing Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.70 $2.48 million $1.05 13.90 Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.16 $538.00 million $11.20 4.20

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

