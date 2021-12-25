Comparing Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 105.97 -$26.13 million N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 9.85 $42.52 million ($0.60) -22.05

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tscan Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 342.39%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

