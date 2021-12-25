Comparing Worksport (WKSP) & The Competition

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Worksport to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 641 2456 2922 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -6.79 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.70

Worksport’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worksport competitors beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

