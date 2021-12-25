Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $126,510.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,229,878 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,927 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

