Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $483.94

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.94 ($6.39) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.47). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.52), with a volume of 20,975 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CRE shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 434.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.94. The stock has a market cap of £691.54 million and a PE ratio of -49.18.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($129,052.72). Also, insider Ken Randall acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($328,444.97). Insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500 in the last quarter.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

