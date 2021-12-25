Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

