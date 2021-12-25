CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.62 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $401,784.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00085775 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

