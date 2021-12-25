Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.80

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.80 and traded as low as $19.94. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 89,917 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 177,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

