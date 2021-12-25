Cornichon (CORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,063.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,063.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,969,749 coins and its circulating supply is 15,727,901 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

