Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Corteva by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Corteva by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 140,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

