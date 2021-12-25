COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $353.96 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. COTI has a total market cap of $353.96 million and $59.19 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

