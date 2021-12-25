Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $44.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,834.48 or 0.99609105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00056359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.53 or 0.01290369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

