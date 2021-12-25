Critical Analysis: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crown Castle International and alstria office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62 alstria office REIT 0 6 0 0 2.00

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $198.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and alstria office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.76 $1.06 billion $3.03 65.81 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats alstria office REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

