Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $243.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

