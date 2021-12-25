Crowns Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

