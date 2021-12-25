Crust (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013099 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131515 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.13 or 0.00566690 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.