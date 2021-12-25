CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Tops $899,098.31

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $10.58 or 0.00020880 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $899,098.31 and approximately $474.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.57 or 1.00401401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.40 or 0.01335228 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

