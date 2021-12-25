Crypto Sports Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $171,858.32 and $577.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

