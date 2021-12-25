CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $38,814.42 and $14.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

